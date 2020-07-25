BBNaija2020: I Paid N3.1million For A Private Jet From Abuja To Lagos For The Show – Billionaire Son, Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya is trending on Twitter after he revealed he paid $8000 for a private jet to get him to Lagos from Abuja for the show.

During a morning chat with his fellow housemates, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, and Nengi, he revealed that his friend’s dad is Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar.

He further disclosed that he paid $8000 (N3.1million) for a private jet to get him down to Lagos from Abuja for the official screening of the Big Brother Naija season 5 show.

Nengi said if she had known he was flying down in private jet, she would have joined him. Kiddwaya replied that he would have also allowed her to come aboard because he was all alone in the jet with a bottle of wine.

Terseer Waya a.ka. Kiddwaya is the son of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Terry Waya.

