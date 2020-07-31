BBNaija2020: “I Don’t Like You, I Am Just Using You To Pass Time” – Nengi Tells Prince (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Hampson, popularly known as Nengi recently opened up on her true feelings for fellow housemate, Prince.

Expressing her true feelings towards him, she revealed that she doesn’t really like him anymore, adding that she is just staying with him because she tends to sleep very late at night.

When Prince doubted the fact that she doesn’t like him anymore, Nengi told him she is only using him to pass time.

She said;

“I don’t like you anymore“,

Prince replied;

“yes you do like me”.

Nengi then shattered the table by saying

“I don’t, I’m just using you to pass time”

See video below;