BBNaija2020: I Dated My Ex-Girlfriend For 8 Years Without Sex – Brighto

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame known in the show as Brighto, has given an insight into his past relationship.

According to the 29-year-old sailor from Edo State, he dated a girl, his ex-girlfriend for eight years without sex.

He disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, where they were formally introducing themselves to each other and answering questions thrown at them.

“She is a good girl, we dated for eight years, we did not have sex.” he said.

Brighto is the youngest of six children. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications.