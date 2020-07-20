BBNaija2020: “I Am Not A Man Of Breast, I Just Like Her Vibes” – Don Jazzy Routes For Dorathy

Popular Nigerian producer, singer and music executive, Don Jazzy has revealed that he is not a “man of breast” after a fan accused him of routing for BBNaija housemate Dorathy because he loves breast.

Don Jazzy had taken to his official Twitter page to tweet that the BBNaija lockdown housemate was garnering huge votes. He wrote; “Dorathy with the points so far”, that was the moment she was leading with over 10,000 votes.

However, some followers quickly replied that the producer was routing for her because he likes breast.

A particular twitter user, @oyimzy was also of the same opinion. He however jokingly asked Don Dazzy to stay focused.

Don Dazzy in a bid to save his name had to quickly make it known that he is not a man of breast.

According to him, he is only in love with her vibes at the moment.

He wrote; “Funny enough I’m not a man of breast. I just like her vibes as at now ooo”

Dorathy is one of the very few housemates who have gained nationwide attention since BBNaija season 5 launched yesterday.