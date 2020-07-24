BBNaija2020: Housemates Lose Day 4 Wager’s Challenge, Nengi Misses A Point To Save Ozo

Day four of Big Brother Naija Lockdown is proving to be more eye-opening than we may have bargained for.

Since the show’s opening night, housemates have been encouraged to get to know themselves ahead of today’s wager game. Big Brother offered a special treat to the team to successfully hit 30 points. Disappointingly, some housemates were too involved in the cuddling business to pay attention to discovering other housemates.

The wager challenge ended with none of the teams reaching 30 points. The female team, however, led the male team with 10 points which could have been more had Nengi not missed a point for her love.

Although their winning chances remained slim, Nengi‘s loss, which was in a bid to help Ozo with his question, was a particularly hard pill to swallow.

Nengi and Trickytee

Before the evening task, Nengi made history as one of the first Lockdown housemates to sign an inmate into the friend zone correctional centre after squashing what would have been a moment between her and Trickytee with a comment about how he would remain in the house for his comical features.

Eric and Neo

The housemates had a few things to get off their chest regarding co-housemate, Erica and the tone of their voices was proof enough that their conversation was anything noble.

Welcome to the real husbands of #BBNaija Lockdown. Are you guys hearing this gist? 🙆‍♂️ #BBLiveBlog https://t.co/q64Mhxr3zh pic.twitter.com/imDPsAAm1c — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 23, 2020

Eric revealed how his namesake tried to come on too strong when they first entered the house. Neo shared his tattle partner’s assertion with his own tale.