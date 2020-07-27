BBNaija2020: “Female Friend Kill You There” – Nengi Forbids Ozo From Having A Female Friend (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, during a chat with fellow housemate, Ozo said she would never permit her boyfriend to have a female bestie.

The duo met at the lounge to chat about their expectations from their partners, what they can accept in a relationship and what they wouldn’t.

During the chat, Nengi revealed she is the possessive type of woman who wouldn’t like to share anything in a relationship.

Ozo asked her what she thinks of her partner having a female friend to which she replied “female friend kill you there” repeatedly.

According to her, her partner can have a female friend but should be distant because she is the one in the relationship and not the friend.

“I want to be your only friend, I have to be your only friend because you are mine”

Watch her speak below: