BBNaija2020: Dorathy Becomes The First Female Housemate To Be Verified On Instagram

Many upcoming stars sometimes pay huge amounts to have a verification badge on their social media profiles while others’ pages are engaging enough to get verified.

One of the BBNaija 2020 housemates, Dorathy, has gotten a verified badge on her Instagram page. This has made her the first female housemate to be verified on the 2020 edition of the show.

Dorathy who has gained a huge fan base ever since the start of the show has Laycon to be the only housemates to be verified on Instagram.

See screenshot below;

The beautiful entrepreneur who have been melting fans heart with her activities at the reality show, recently revealed that she has a crush on Dino Melaye.