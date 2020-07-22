BBNaija2020: Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Supports Billionaire’s Son, Kiddwaya

Billionaire, Femi Otedola‘s daughter, DJ Cuppy has shared a photo of herself and Kiddwaya, a BBNaija2020 contestant and son of a billionaire, Chief Terry Waya.

Yesterday, 360nobs gathered and reported that Kiddwaya, a BBNaija2020 housemate is a son of Nigerian billionaire business mogul from Benue State, Chief Terry Waya.

DJ Cuppy, a popular Nigerian disc jockey who also doubles as a musician, has taken to her insta story to reveal that Kiddwaya has been her “craziest friend”.

This is coming hours after 2baba, a multi award-winning Nigerian singer declared support for Kidd.

As DJ Cuppy supports housemate, Kiddwaya, it goes a long way to justify these popular sayings; “birds of a feather flock together”, and “kind attracts kind”.

Refer to a screen grab of Cuppy’s insta story as shared by an IG page, BBNaija Lockdown Gist;