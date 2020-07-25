BBNaija2020: Big Drama As Ka3na & Wathoni Fight For The First Time In Big Brother House (Video)

29-year-old fashion entrepreneur and single mum of one Wathoni Anyansi and her fellow Big brother housemate Ka3na have had their first fight.

The duo were seen exchanging words and cursing themselves while other housemates were trying to settle the cause of the fight.

Kate “Ka3na” Jones 26, an entrepreneur from Port Harcourt, Nigeria said she isn’t Wathoni’s mate. She describes herself as a strong woman whose dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.

Watch the video below: