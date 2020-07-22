BBNaija2020: Actor Kenneth Okolie Allegedly Behind The New Big Brother Voice

The much-anticipated 5th season of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija kicked off on July 19th, and fans of the show immediately noticed the change in the voice of Big Brother.
Recall that in 2017, it was discovered that the voice behind the ‘See Gobbe’ edition was Ejike Ibedilo.
Then, in 2018’s Double Wahala season and 2019’s Pepper Dem season, it was also discovered that the Big Brother’s voice was Andre Blaze, a Nigerian radio personality, rapper, television host and executive producer.
For the ongoing 2020 Lockdown, since the show started 2 days ago, there has been debates on who owns the new voice of ‘Biggie’, and the only name on people’s mouth is actor and model, Kenneth Okolie.
Even singer Praiz shared the same sentiment. “Biggie’s voice sounds like that of Kenneth Okolie. #BBNajia” Praiz tweeted.
See tweets of Twitter users saying the same thing below
Biggie’s voice sounds like that of Kenneth Okolie. #BBNajia
— PRAIZ #ToTheMoonEp (@Praiz8) July 21, 2020
I'm convinced this Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie is "Big Brother" for 2020.
The voice sounds 95 percent like his. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/up5DwpIh50
— #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) July 19, 2020
Big brother’s voice is Kenneth Okolie, can’t tell me nothing.
— Hot Yam Cheeks!!🕊 (@FFaxie) July 20, 2020
This Kenneth Okolie’s voice no work as Big Brother abeg #bbnlockdown #BBNajia
— Mackie (@Amakah_) July 21, 2020
Biggies voice is so easy to detect and know
Kenneth okolie is your biggie for this season if I’m wrong I’ll give u 20k.
— A god. 🦍 (@wiilkilz) July 20, 2020
I think this BBN5 Biggy is Actor Kenneth Okolie. Season 4, even me at home fall in love with Biggy. He was witty with words and does not entertain questions. He asks all the questions. Biggy was fun to listen to. #BBNajia
— Ngozi (@real_bellaa) July 21, 2020
Don’t tell me otherwise please.
It’s @kennethokolie that’s behind the big brother voice. #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNajia
— Olamide Dauda (@OlamideDauda3) July 21, 2020