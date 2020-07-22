BBNaija2020: Actor Kenneth Okolie Allegedly Behind The New Big Brother Voice

The much-anticipated 5th season of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija kicked off on July 19th, and fans of the show immediately noticed the change in the voice of Big Brother.

Recall that in 2017, it was discovered that the voice behind the ‘See Gobbe’ edition was Ejike Ibedilo.

Then, in 2018’s Double Wahala season and 2019’s Pepper Dem season, it was also discovered that the Big Brother’s voice was Andre Blaze, a Nigerian radio personality, rapper, television host and executive producer.

For the ongoing 2020 Lockdown, since the show started 2 days ago, there has been debates on who owns the new voice of ‘Biggie’, and the only name on people’s mouth is actor and model, Kenneth Okolie.

Even singer Praiz shared the same sentiment. “Biggie’s voice sounds like that of Kenneth Okolie. #BBNajia” Praiz tweeted.

See tweets of Twitter users saying the same thing below

Biggie’s voice sounds like that of Kenneth Okolie. #BBNajia — PRAIZ #ToTheMoonEp (@Praiz8) July 21, 2020

I'm convinced this Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie is "Big Brother" for 2020. The voice sounds 95 percent like his. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/up5DwpIh50 — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) July 19, 2020

Big brother’s voice is Kenneth Okolie, can’t tell me nothing. — Hot Yam Cheeks!!🕊 (@FFaxie) July 20, 2020

This Kenneth Okolie’s voice no work as Big Brother abeg #bbnlockdown #BBNajia — Mackie (@Amakah_) July 21, 2020

Biggies voice is so easy to detect and know

Kenneth okolie is your biggie for this season if I’m wrong I’ll give u 20k. — A god. 🦍 (@wiilkilz) July 20, 2020