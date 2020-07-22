#BBNaija2020: Actor Kenneth Okolie Allegedly Behind The New Big Brother Voice

The much-anticipated 5th season of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija kicked off on July 19th, and fans of the show immediately noticed the change in the voice of Big Brother.

Recall that in 2017, it was discovered that the voice behind the ‘See Gobbe’ edition was Ejike Ibedilo.

Then, in 2018’s Double Wahala season and 2019’s Pepper Dem season, it was also discovered that the Big Brother’s voice was Andre Blaze, a Nigerian radio personality, rapper, television host and executive producer.

For the ongoing 2020 Lockdown, since the show started 2 days ago, there has been debates on who owns the new voice of ‘Biggie’, and the only name on people’s mouth is actor and model, Kenneth Okolie.

Even singer Praiz shared the same sentiment. “Biggie’s voice sounds like that of Kenneth Okolie. #BBNajia” Praiz tweeted.

Rojon

