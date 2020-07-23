BBNaija2020: “A Man Who Feels Threatened By A Woman Who Has Money Has Low Self-esteem” – Prince

Big brother Naija 2020 housemate, Prince Enwerem has said that a man shouldn’t be proud to ask his woman for money if need be.

The former Mr. Nigeria advised men to leave if they can’t cope in a situation where their woman is more financially buoyant than they are.

According to him, it is low self-esteem that would make a man feel threatened by a woman who is making more money than him.

He said this during a conversation with fellow housemate, Praise.

“If you are dating a lady that is more financially buoyant than you are, and you are aware of it, if you can’t cope with that situation, you leave the relationship. Actually, I feel it is low self-esteem that would make somebody feel threatened by a lady who is more financial stable” he said.

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC9cs-rAmSo/