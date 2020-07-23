BBNaija2020: 2Baba Shows Supports For Housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya

Ace Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia also known as 2baba has declared his total support for Bbnaija housemate Kiddwaya.

The music icon took to his Twitter Page to declare his support for his preferred candidate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show.

While inviting other fans to join him in the team, 2Baba wrote on his Twitter page;

“Oya #TeamKiddwaya, Let’s Go There. #BBNaija Lockdown”

Kiddwaya is getting the support of some Nigerian celebs just few days into the show, it can be recalled that Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy recently threw her weight behind Kiddwaya.

DJ Cuppy, is the daughter of Femi Otedola, a very rich Nigerian business mogul whilst Kiddwaya, is also the son of a Benue state-based billionaire, Chief Terry Waya.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo of herself and Kiddwaya and described the BBNaija housemate as her ‘craziest friend’ by far.