BBNaija Star, Frodd Reveals He Used To Be An Apprentice In A Cosmetic Store, Shares Throwback Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and 2nd Runner-Up of the 2019 BBN show Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as Frodd took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself.

The entrepreneur, model, investment adviser and sales executive disclosed how he was an apprentice in a cosmetic store for two years.

To become a boss, a person first has to be a servant, the reality star revealed, sharing how he owns one of the biggest super markets in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

He wrote: #Tbt The journey to being a billionaire continued after I graduated as an Economist from UNIZIK and I had to serve my dads friends son who was few years older as NWA BOY ( APPRENTICE) for 2 years to become my own boss (Entrepreneur ).
I owned one of the largest cosmetic warehouse in CEM. Market ABA

Moral – Always be goal driven , don’t be proud . To become a boss , you need to be a servant so you know what it takes to be a boss .

