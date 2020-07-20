BBNaija 2020: Why I Didn’t Attend University – Vee

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has revealed why she is not a graduate. The 23-year-old lady who grew up in London made this known during a conversation with housemates.

Vee said she chose music over attending the university because tuition is expensive in London. She added that she did not want to dislike her course if she studied any.

Vee said, “I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.

“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the first born.”

“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”