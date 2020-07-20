BBNaija 2020: Fans Dig Up Photos Of Praise With His Wife And Son After He Claimed He Was Single

The fans of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality TV show have dug up photos of housemate Praise and his wife and kid after he claimed he was single during an interaction with Ebuka, the show host.

Viewers immediately rushed to his Instagram page to check him out after the statement, only to find out he has a family.

Photos from Praise Instagram page showed the moments he engaged his wife and moments he took lovely family photos with his wife and kid.

See Below;

Praise Nelson is a 28-year-old dancer from Enugu. Not new to fame or competing, he was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.