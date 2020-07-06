Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu Rubbishes Lionel Messi’s Exit Claims

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that Lionel Messi will end his career at the club amid reports that the Argentine playmaker is yet to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

It was previously reported that the striker indefinitely put contract talks on hold because of issues between the players and the board. But Bartomeu has told Spanish network Movistar that Messi has spoken of his desire to sign new deal and end his career at the club.

‘Messi has said he will end his working and footballing life at Barca,’ Bartomeu said after his side beat Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday, July 5. ‘I’m not going to explain the details because we are focused on the competition and we are negotiating with many players but Messi has explained to us that he wants to stay and so we’re going to enjoy him for much longer.’

The 33-year-old Messi, who signed his last contract in 2017, joined the club through the youth ranks in 2001.

He has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he has won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copas del Rey. He has also won a record six Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes.