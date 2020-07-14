Barcelona Offer Coutinho To Arsenal & Newcastle

Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal and Newcastle in an ongoing bid to free up squad space and funds that will allow them to launch a raid on Inter for Lautaro Martinez, Goal has learned .

It has been clear for some time that Brazil international playmaker Coutinho does not figure in the long-term thinking at Camp Nou.

Barca snapped Coutinho up from Liverpool in the winter window of 2018 , but have seen little return on their investment.

With the South American having struggled to find a spark in Catalunya, he was allowed to head out on loan in the summer of 2019.

A season-long stint at Bayern Munich has only served to raise further questions of the 28-year-old’s form and fitness .

Barcelona are now looking to put another deal in place, with the Liga giants aware that they cannot incorporate another sizeable salary into their plans for 2020-21.

There is acceptance on the part of the Blaugrana that they are going to struggle to find a European suitor willing to take on both Coutinho’s wage and a sizeable transfer fee.

Bayern passed up on their purchase option some time ago, leaving the door open for others to make a move, and Barca believe that a return to the Premier League for Coutinho would now be the best option for all concerned.