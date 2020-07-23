AY Becomes The Most Followed Comedian In Africa And Most Followed Male Actor In Nigeria

Ace Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun simply known as AY is excited as he becomes the most followed comedian in Africa and the most followed male actor in Nigeria.

Hitting a whopping 9 million followers on Instagram, AY took to the photo sharing app to appreciate everybody who made it possible.

According to him, he is now the most followed male stand-up comedian in Africa and the most followed male actor in Nigeria.

He wrote, “It still feels good to be the most followed stand-up comedian in Africa and the most followed actor (male) in Nigeria. Thanks to my 9 Million followers on Instagram, 5.7 million on Facebook, 1.5 million on twitter and 680k subscribers on youtube making it over 16 Million followers across board. God bless you guys for always supporting the AY brand.

Now the Igbo man in me is telling me to start charging for business promotions, the same way I know that someone will be asking me for giveaway to celebrate the new feat today? Okay 10k each for 20 lucky followers of the Ay brand across all my social media platforms and free advertising on my story for 30 people.”