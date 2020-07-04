As A Calabar Girl, Men Want Me To Be Their Porn Star – Beautful Actress, Inem Peter Opens Up

For beautiful and fair-complexioned actress, Inem Peter, known for her sexy photos on Instagram, Calabar girls are not only good in bed; they are also fantastic cooks.

According to the screen diva, she’s disappointed at how men perceive her whenever she introduces herself at functions.

“Each time I say I am a Calabar girl, most men want me to cook for them or be their personal porn star. It is very annoying. I am tired of hearing that a Calabar girl is only good in bed and kitchen. When you tell someone where you come from and the only thing they think about is sex and kitchen, it is annoying. All I know is aside the fact that we are loving, hardworking and intelligent, Calabar or Akwa Ibom girls are specially created. They are blessed, they take good care of their man more than any other tribe,” she told Inside Nollywood.

Speaking on her new movie, Colours of Deceit, which is about to hit Africa Magic channel, the curvy actress says it is an original and different story.

“I have experienced deceit but it’s not something I want to talk more about, as it has to do with my past relationship. Trust me, men are very deceitful. The movie is star-studded. It wasn’t easy at all but God got me. He gave me the perfect cast and crew. I even had an accident while making the movie but I didn’t stop, everyone encouraged and supported me. We pulled through and everything came out 101%.”