Arsenal Can Still Qualify For Champions League – Arteta

Mikel Arteta is refusing to give up on Arsenal’s European qualification ambitions until it is “mathematically impossible” for them to finish inside the top seven.

Inconsistency continues to hinder the efforts of the north London giants in 2019-20 and that has been an issue for some time, with the Gunners regularly taking two steps back after establishing forward momentum.

A derby defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham in their last Premier League outing saw that sequence continue, with Spurs helped on their way to a 2-1 win by individual errors from Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are, however, just four points adrift of surprise package Sheffield United – who sit seventh – with three games left to take in.

They are also through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will meet holders Manchester City.

Routes to continental competition remain open to the Gunners, and that is helping to keep Arteta upbeat.

He has told Arsenal’s official website: