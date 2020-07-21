Arsenal Boss Arteta Speaks On Aubameyang Staying At The Club

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he “likes the way the conversations are going” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a contract extension and is confident his captain will stay.

Aubameyang, who scored twice for the Gunners in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over holders Manchester City, has one year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates.

Arteta admitted on Monday that the future of his top scorer remains uncertain but he has since told Sky Sports News that he expects a resolution to be found between the club and the striker over a new deal.

“I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult,” said Arteta when asked about a deadline for negotiations. “I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone. “I am confident he will extend his stay.”

Asked what gives him the confidence his captain will stay, Arteta continued: