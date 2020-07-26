Another OAP And Wife Of Late Singer Nomoreloss, Phoenix Osinuga, Is Dead

Phoenix Osinuga, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Nomoreloss, is dead.

Blogger, Kemi Filani announced the news of her demise on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Osinuga who was an On-Air personality has been suffering from fibromyalgia for almost 4 years.

Fibromyalgia is a rheumatic condition characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points on the body.

Back in 2017, friends and colleagues of the Rhythm FM OAP, took to social media to solicit for funds to help get her back to her feet.

Osinuga was married to Nomoreloss, who passed away in 2016 after a short battle with Pneumonia.

The couple got married in 2008 and welcomed their daughter in 2011.

Nomoreloss