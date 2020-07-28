Angela Okorie’s Fiancee Tattoos Her Face On His Back To Prove His Love (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie got engaged to her anonymous lover some days back, and he has gone a step further to prove his undying love for her.

The mystery man was spotted in a video loving up with the actress while flaunting a huge tattoo of her face which he inked at his back.

The beautiful actress who has a son from her previous marriage was given a surprise engagement by her mysterious lover sometime last week.

The news of her engagement was disclosed by her fellow actress, Chita Agwu Johnson, who shared photos from the proposal online and wrote;

“Awwwww love is a beautiful thing

Me I can’t keep quiet

Congratulations sis Angela Okorie I got ur back

Am so happy for you”.

Checkout a video of her fiancee’s tattoo below!