Adekunle Gold dishes out the new single, “AG Baby” featuring Nailah Blackman

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold steps out with a brand new single titled, “AG Baby” featuring Trinidadian music artiste, Naila Blackman.

“AG Baby” serves as a follow-up to Adekunle‘s buzzing record, “Something Different.” Both records are housed under his forthcoming project tagged, “Afro Pop Vol 1.”

