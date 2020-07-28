Actress & Political Aide, Ini Edo Puts Her Backside On Display (Photos)

share on:

Actress & Political Aide, Ini Edo Puts Her Backside On Display (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has left her fans asking for more after sharing gorgeous photos on her Instagram page.

Recall that the actress recently resumed work as the Special Assistant on Tourism Development to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The actress took to her social media page to share photos.

The movie star, has also commenced an empowerment programmed for young women with digital skills in Africa.

See photos:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDJQLbKgrP5/

Tags:Ini Edo
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.