Actress Mimi Orjiekwe Gets A Brand New Lexus SUV (photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has joined the growing lists of celebrities who bought a car this year. The actress got her self a brand new Lexus Lx570 worth millions of naira.

Nigerian celebrities are known to enjoy living the big life and this is evident in how many of them go the extra mile in purchasing luxury items that are worth several millions of naira.

The previous year witnessed entertainers from the music and movie industry occasionally coming to the photo-sharing app, Instagram, with the news that they just bought a new house or car, and this year doesn’t seem like it is going to be any different.

She posted photos of the new car on her Instagram page and her fans and colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate her.

See her post below;