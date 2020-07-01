Actress Blasted For Sharing Unclad Photo With Her Son Begs For Forgiveness (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has said sorry after sharing an unclad photo with her son.

According to her, the photo was supposed to be artistic and not porn.

Recall that the actress was bashed online after she shared a photo of her squatted unclad in front of her 7-year-old son.

Following that, Akuapem Poloo has been invited by The CID as Children’s Right Group expressed disdain about the indecent photo.

She added that she meant to carry out a message in an artistic form that Children must not shy away from covering their parents nakedness – no matter what it takes, they should defend and stand by their parents.

She also added that she still baths with her 7-year-old son; she baths him before she baths so both of them go the bathroom together.

Watch the video below;