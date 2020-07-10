Actor, Okanlawon Recounts How He Welcomed A Son 3 Years Ago After Doctors Said His Wife Couldn’t Conceive

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor is celebrating his first son, Demide’s 4th birthday today and he has told a beautiful story in the process.

The actor took to his Instagram page to celebrate Demide to recount how his son was born three years after doctors told he and his wife that she would not be able to conceive.

He wrote; “After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”.

“On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy

“p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons.”

