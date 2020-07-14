Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo Rewards Make Up Artist Who Painted Her Face To Look Like Him (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to an imitation photo by a makeup artist, who painted her face to look like him.

Jane Richard used her make up kit to paint her face and the outcome looked so much like the veteran actor.



She shared photos of the outcome on social media and the photos went viral with Nigerians showering praises on her for a great job.

Reacting to the photo, Actor Kanayo O. kanayo rewarded the artist with a short appreciation post on his page. He also asked her to send him a DM for further reward.

See His Post Below: