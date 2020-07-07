575 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 575 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, July 6.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 123 new cases, FCT-100, Delta-58, Edo-52, Ogun-42, Katsina-24, Bayelsa-23, Rivers-22, Borno-19, Plateau-18, Ondo-18, Oyo-17, Kwara-15, Osun-13, Enugu-9, Nasarawa-7, Abia-6, Cross River-5, Kaduna-3, Ekiti-1.

Nigeria has now recorded 29,286 cases of COVID-19 with 654 deaths, while 11,828 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country.