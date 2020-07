561 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday, June 30.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 200 new cases, Edo -119, Kaduna-52, FCT-52, Niger-32, Ogun-19, Ondo-16 ,Imo-14, Plateau-11, Abia-8, Oyo-8, Bayelsa-7, Katsina-6, Kano-5, Bauchi-3, Osun-3, Kebbi-3, Borno-2, Jigawa-1.

Nigeria has now recorded 25,694 cases of COVID-19 with 590 deaths, while 9,746 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country.