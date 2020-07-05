50 Cent’s Recent Comments gets a reply Meek Mill & 6ix9ine

Over the past month and some change since 6ix9ine’s release on house arrest, Meek Mill has been campaigning against the federal informant, though Fif was quick to point out the hypocrisy in Meek’s stance on the latest episode of Young Money Radio.

“I’m just gonna say, if you represent prison reform, how do you sign to a correctional officer and you managed by a snitch? Help me, help me with this man. I just look at certain shit and I go, ‘Wait, how is that?'” Fif asked Wayne.

As the clip circulated on Akademiks’ IG page, Meek’s mortal nemesis chimed in on the comments, demanding that he keep the same energy. “@meekmill keep the same energy u had for Akademiks for 50,” wrote 6ix9ine in the comments, though even Fif has distanced himself from the boy he once claimed was his son.

As seen on the tweets, the shot fired was direct to Meekmill and his label head “Rick Ross” who has been waxing beef with 50 cent. Meek Mill replied with the caption “They tryna group up on cuz,” he tweeted. “corny n***az lol.”

They tryna group up on cuz 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 corny niggaz lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2020