The Queen of Afro House Niniola delivers some fresh summer heat with “Addicted,” the latest single from her upcoming sophomore album, Colours and Sounds, dropping in September.

Following on the heels of the Afrobeat-inspired “Fantasy” featuring Femi Kuti, Niniola returns to her signature sound on a hypnotic rhythm from close collaborator and long-time producer Sarz.

“‘Addicted’ is about searching for a long-lost love,” Niniola says. “Having a crazy addiction to love.”

