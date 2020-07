DJ Tunez x Wizkid – Cool Me Down

Highly skilled and Talented Dj ‘Dj Tunez’ is out with a masterpiece with he features the Starboy entertainment Boss ‘Wizkid’ to deliver on his soul-sorting single dubbed “Cool Me Down’.

“Cool Me Down”, is a follow up to wizkid recently released buzzing single “H.E.R” featuring Smile.

Wizkid is still yet to prove the year worthy but for now, enjoy this.