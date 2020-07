Supertalented singer/Songwriter ‘Demmie Vee’ is out with a brand new single which he titled “If I Had Known”.

The new single expresses regret from Demmie vee as he wishes to have treated his woman better.

“If I Had Known” was produced by Izzy Black, mixed and mastered by the renowned STG.

DOWNLOAD: Demmie Vee - If I Had Known (3.1 MiB, 11 hits)