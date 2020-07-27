Olawunmi Adewale Olabode is a gospel singer, songwriter, worship leader, and fashion designer who found her path in music at an early age as a church girl.

As a result of her burning passion for God, she has over the years dedicated her sound only to worship him.

Today, the artiste makes an official debut into the music industry as she puts out an outstanding song titled “I Can Tell” (Mo Le So).

Produced by 3Shells, “I Can Tell” praises, God for his good deeds in the singer’s life.

Listen, enjoy, and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: Olawunmi - I Can Tell (Mo Le So) (6.9 MiB, 27 hits)