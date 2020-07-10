With the recently released “Belema” buzzing the airwaves and topping charts, Dr Dolor Entertainment’s finest – Ryan Omo continues his amazing run of form into 2020 by following up with the ACE (EP), a project that details the several “women” experiences in his life as he delivers an astonishing performance mixed with artistic brilliance.

Housing 5 solid tracks, the beautifully crafted piece of work starts off with “Self Introduction”, produced by Tayoristar, a song which gives an insight into what to expect from the EP. “Need Ya”, produced by Magicsticks, comes next and it sees Ryan Omo expressing his awkward desires for that special girl who’s already with his best friend.

“Belema”, the already released song from the EP and causing a major disruption on the charts, sees Ryan Omo being that intentional guy who knows what he wants in his woman and will do anything to get her while “Orlando Drive” is a smooth tune that details his past experiences with ladies and this song reminds Ryan Omo why he’s never doing a go-getter when it comes to ladies. The song was produced by Tayoristar.

“Mena”, produced by Magicsticks draws a curtain on the very impressive EP. On “Mena”, Ryan Omo finally finds the girl of his choice who’s ready to be his “Belema” as he closes out with this very sweet, emotional tune to wrap up the project.

ACE (The EP) is a testament to Ryan Omo’s consistent growth as an artiste under Dr Dolor Entertainment and in his words “This project is one that is very dear to me. It took a lot of pain, sacrifices and hardwork to come up with this very body of work for my fans and I hope everyone can connect to my story as you enjoy the beauty I made in these songs”. Ryan Omo talks more about the project @boyryaan on Instagram and @_boyryaan on Twitter.

