360Downloads: Ikayh – The Life Of Ikayh (EP)

Fast rising talented singer and songwriter, Ikechukwu Ejiofor professionally known as “Ikayh” debuts new project titled “The Life Of Ikayh”.

The Hiltz Entertainment act, serves this beautiful body of work which houses “Toxic”, The lead single off the project and has gotten rave reviews from fans and pundits.

This body of work harbours a good number of songs straight from the heart of the singer and beautifully laced with the dexterity of producers on this EP. The Featured producers include Bond, Dwill, Segun Aniyi & Spiritual Herbalist.

It’s an enjoyable ride of talent, good content, creativity and dance.

Stream/Download/Buy “The Life Of Ikayh”

