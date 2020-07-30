Its the Maserati time, as U & I Music presents a new Mixtape with its official DJ, DJ Yomc where he features Olakira on his new trended hit “Maserati” the label is using this means to wish everyone “Happy Id El Kabir”.

DOWNLOAD HERE

TRACKLIST

1. Olakira – In My Maserati

2. Kizz Daniel – Boys Are Bad

3. Koker – Bad

4. Oxlade – Hold On

5. Olakira – Lovesick

6. Khalid Ft. Davido & Tems – Know Your Worth

7. Omah Lay – Lo Lo

8. CNatty – Ojah

9. Olakira – In My Maserati

10. Lil Frosh Ft. Zinoleesky – P.I.A.B

11. Omah Lay – Lay You

12. Olakira – Ma Cherrie

13. DJDS Ft. Tory Lanez & Rema – Simple Things

14. Olakira – Lovesick

15. Young T Ft. Bugsey & Busta Rhymes – Don’t Rush (Remix)

16. Olakira – Money Groove

17. Slimcase – Hawahoo

18. Niniola – Addicted

19. Jebson – Thebelebe

20. Daliwonga Ft. King Monada – Tester

21. Major League Ft. Abidoza & Sarz, Wurld – Ego

22. Major League, Tyler ICU & Thabzin SA Ft. Kheada – Amanzi

23. Kabza De Small Ft. Vyno Miller & Bontle Smith – Sam Sokolo

24. DJ Big Sky Ft. Sbhanga & Gaba Cannal – Khushukhushu

25. Caltonic SA Ft. Sje Konka – Bambelela

26. Wizkid Ft. Kabza De Small – Need You Tonight

27. Zinoleesky – Mapariwo

28. Zlatan Ft. Jamo Pyper, Oberz & Papisnoop – Shomo

29. Rema – Woman

30. Sarz Ft. Wizkid – Hold Me

31. Naira Marley – As E Dey Go

32. Burnaboy – Wonderful

33. Energy Gad Ft. Olamide & Pepenazi – Afrobeat To The World

34. Bizzyaski Ft. Slimcase – Indaboski

35. Rahman Jago Ft. Jamo Pyper & Zlatan – Of Lala

36. Snows – Omo Marlian Beat

37. DJ Yomc Ft. Blackwizzy – Ijo

38. Sugar Rash Ft. Mohbad – Pornstar

39. DJ Lawy Ft. Qdot, Mohbad & Idowest – Melo

40. Professional – Settle The Matter

41. C Blvck – All The Best

42. DJ Lawy – Sugar

43. Olakira – In My Maserati