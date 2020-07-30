Its the Maserati time, as U & I Music presents a new Mixtape with its official DJ, DJ Yomc where he features Olakira on his new trended hit “Maserati” the label is using this means to wish everyone “Happy Id El Kabir”.
TRACKLIST
1. Olakira – In My Maserati
2. Kizz Daniel – Boys Are Bad
3. Koker – Bad
4. Oxlade – Hold On
5. Olakira – Lovesick
6. Khalid Ft. Davido & Tems – Know Your Worth
7. Omah Lay – Lo Lo
8. CNatty – Ojah
9. Olakira – In My Maserati
10. Lil Frosh Ft. Zinoleesky – P.I.A.B
11. Omah Lay – Lay You
12. Olakira – Ma Cherrie
13. DJDS Ft. Tory Lanez & Rema – Simple Things
14. Olakira – Lovesick
15. Young T Ft. Bugsey & Busta Rhymes – Don’t Rush (Remix)
16. Olakira – Money Groove
17. Slimcase – Hawahoo
18. Niniola – Addicted
19. Jebson – Thebelebe
20. Daliwonga Ft. King Monada – Tester
21. Major League Ft. Abidoza & Sarz, Wurld – Ego
22. Major League, Tyler ICU & Thabzin SA Ft. Kheada – Amanzi
23. Kabza De Small Ft. Vyno Miller & Bontle Smith – Sam Sokolo
24. DJ Big Sky Ft. Sbhanga & Gaba Cannal – Khushukhushu
25. Caltonic SA Ft. Sje Konka – Bambelela
26. Wizkid Ft. Kabza De Small – Need You Tonight
27. Zinoleesky – Mapariwo
28. Zlatan Ft. Jamo Pyper, Oberz & Papisnoop – Shomo
29. Rema – Woman
30. Sarz Ft. Wizkid – Hold Me
31. Naira Marley – As E Dey Go
32. Burnaboy – Wonderful
33. Energy Gad Ft. Olamide & Pepenazi – Afrobeat To The World
34. Bizzyaski Ft. Slimcase – Indaboski
35. Rahman Jago Ft. Jamo Pyper & Zlatan – Of Lala
36. Snows – Omo Marlian Beat
37. DJ Yomc Ft. Blackwizzy – Ijo
38. Sugar Rash Ft. Mohbad – Pornstar
39. DJ Lawy Ft. Qdot, Mohbad & Idowest – Melo
40. Professional – Settle The Matter
41. C Blvck – All The Best
42. DJ Lawy – Sugar
43. Olakira – In My Maserati