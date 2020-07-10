Dj Lyrics – Born Naked Classical Mix

After the Drop of his official hit single BORN NAKED, which is still trending and making waves in Top sites, Online Platforms and radio stations across Nigeria and massive trends on social media platforms globally, Nigerian international multi-talented and electrifying music performer, songwriter, actor, comedian and singer Josiah Alexander Ngwoke popularly known as KINGSTYLE’ Born Naked has made its way into the monthly released Nigerian Top Mixtapes By Top Nigerian Celebrity Disk Jockeys which was mixed alongside top A list rated songs and artist across Africa Because of the versatility, popularity and unique South African- Nigerian sound and Vibe of the song, Born Naked has Made it into the trends and charts of Well Rated songs across the country.

From the stables of KingStyle Entertainment, Here is BORN NAKED PARTY MIX By DJ LYRICS.

Download, Listen, and enjoy…

Managed and Promoted By #ValentinoEntertainment

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>