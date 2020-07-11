Former Chocolate City President and one of Africa’s finest Disc Jockeys – DJ Lambo, drops the “Shark House Mix”.

Popularly called The Shark of The Ocean, DJ Lambo follows up her 2019 single “Way” which features Ckay, with this very impressive mix which is perfect for getting you off your feet.

The Mix is a perfect, unmissable blend of Afro House and House Music, beautifully crafted by the multi-talented DJ as she prepares for her upcoming album!

DJ Lambo, who will be dropping a body of work in a bit and the very best of African Music stars are already locked down for that massive project. We’ll keep you updated for sure but for now, enjoy “Shark House Mix”

Listen below!