2Baba, Yemi Alade, Teni & More – Stand Together

“Stand Together” – African Anthem of Solidarity against COVID-19

Alongside some of the biggest names in African music, we’re standing together to beat this pandemic. Let’s fight together and win together because nobody is safe until everybody is safe.

In partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and MTV Base, “Stand Together” is a solidarity anthem featuring some of Africa’s biggest music stars.

Featured Artists:

2Baba (Nigeria)

Ahmed Soultan (Morocco)

Ben Pol (Tanzania)

Teni (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Amanda Black (South Africa)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Gigi La Mayne (South Africa)

Prodigio (Angola)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

The song has been produced by Nigerian music producer, Cobhams Asuquo and the artists, named “African Artists Unite” represent multiple parts of the continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Cameroon, Angola, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

Listen below.

LISTEN