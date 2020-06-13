Zlatan Ibile Calls Out His Colleagues, Kizz Daniel, Joeboy And Burnaboy

Nigeria singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has called his colleagues, Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Burna Boy.

Zlatan called out Kizz Daniel for abandoning Oberz who he claimed thought the ‘Woju crooner’ how to make music.

Zlatan vowed to make Oberz more successful than Kizz Daniel in the music industry.

On rave of the moment, Joeboy, Zlatan questioned if he really knows about the music business or he is just famous. Zlatan also acknowledged that Joeboy is talented.

Zlatan also recounted how he told Burna Boy about the birth of his child but the latter simply questioned his decision rather than congratulating him.

See his post below: