Zidane List Real Madrid Squad To Face Real Sociedad

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane has released a 23-man squad to tackle Real Sociedad in tonight’s La Liga fixture at the Reale Arena Stadium.
Zidane announced the list in a post via the club’s official website on Saturday night.
Zidane’s men head to the game following a 3-0 victory against Valencia in their last La Liga encounter on Thursday.
Real Madrid squad against Sociedad:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola, Altube.
Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Javi Hernández.
Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, James.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Asensio, Brahim, Mariano, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo.
The kick-off for the match is 9 pm, Nigerian time