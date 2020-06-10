Yung L Makes First Appearance on Billboard’s ‘Next Big Sound’ Chart

Yung L Billboard

Nigerian Afro-dancehall act, Yung L has been named as one of Billboard’s ‘Next Big Sound’ as he debuts at number 9 on the chart.

This comes on the heels of his recently released feature with International Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid on the remix of fan’s favourite ‘Eve Bounce’ off his ‘Juice & Zimm’ project. The EP debuted at No. 16 on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria and has garnered over 2 million streams on streaming platforms in the first weeks.

Since the release of his highly publicized and successful EP ‘Juice & Zimm,’ Yung L has continued to enjoy the love and support of fans and colleagues alike. Today he is being recognized and applauded for his unique sound on Billboard.

2020 is looking like a great year for Yung L and it’s great to finally see him get the international spotlight that he deserves.

FULL LIST

