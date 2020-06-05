“Your Accent Kept Stressing Him Out!!!” – Tacha Trolls Kim Oprah For Saying Biggie Didn’t Like Her

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Tacha has trolled Kim Oprah during BBNaija reunion show last night.

During yesterday’s episode, former beauty queen, Kim said she didn’t think Big brother liked her, as he always made her uncomfortable and attacked her.

Well, controversial business women, Tacha who was on the roll last night on Twitter, trolled her saying it’s because her accent stressed big brother out.

“your accent kept stressing him tf out!!😩😩” she wrote.

See some of her tweets below…

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1268654764600037376

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1268664310739488768

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1268676658665586688