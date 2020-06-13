“You Can Be Ambitious And Be Submissive To Your Man At The Same Time” – Toyin Lawani

Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has talked about why most successful woman decide to stay single.

According to the celebrity stylist, men are easily intimated by strong women who are in control, so they try to limit them. Read as she wrote below…

“Why do men Fear Ambitious women ? You can be ambitious and be submissive to your man at the same time, but I noticed Rich or poor men are easily intimidated by a strong woman who is in control , so they try to limit her doings , which is why most Successful women decide to stay single , lord I thank you for blessing me with a man that has it all and understand it all 👑👑👑👑

Be with someone who supports your dreams even if it doesn’t fit their journey 🙏🙏🙏🙏🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊”