‘You Are The Best And Have Been Nothing But A Blessing’ – D’banj Praises Wife Didi Lineo

Nigerian singer, D’banj, who recently turned 40, has appreciated his wife for putting up the ‘best birthday party’ which was live-streamed with members of the defunct Mo’Hits music group in attendance.

The singer took to his Instagram page to praise and thank his wife, Didi Lineo for ‘being such an angel. He added that his wife is the best and she has been nothing but a blessing.

Sharing lovely photos of them posing together, D’banj wrote:

‘Behind Every KING there is a QUEEN…. Thanks, darling for putting up the best Bday party and for being such an Angel. You are the BEST and have been Nothing but a Blessing and I can’t thank you Enough. I love you beyond words boo .’

See photos below.