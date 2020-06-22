“You Are Our Strength Every Time We Need It” – DBanj’s wife5 Shares Photo Of Him With Their Son For Father’s Day

Singer Dbanj’s beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow has shared adorable new photos of him and their son to celebrate father’s day.

She thanked and appreciated him for being full of love and joy and for being their strength every time they need it.

“The father of my children,the man of my heart..You are so full of love and joy and you are our strength every time we need it.

Its not enough to honor how special of a father you truly are because you keep getting better everyday. We love and appreciate you. Happy fathers day❤️” she wrote as she shared photos of him with their son whom they welcomed last year.

The music star secretly married his beau in Lagos on Saturday, June 2, 2016.