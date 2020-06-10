“You Are My Angel On Earth” – Olakunle Churchill Celebrates His Girlfriend Who Shares Same Birthday With Ex-Wife Tonto Dikeh

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to celebrate his ‘Quiet Queen’ who shares the same birthday with the Nollywood actress.

Posting loved-up photos of himself and the mystery white lady, the entrepreneur and philanthropist wrote: ‘Make sure you have fun on this special birthday, because you deserve it darling! Happy Birthday. #quietqueen.’





In another post, he wrote:’ You are my angel on earth. Just a smile from you is enough to bring my darkest night to an end. Happy Wonderful birthday.’